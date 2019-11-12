Jennifer Lopez and Emme share adorable mother-daughter moment

Like mother, like daughter! Jennifer Lopez’s little 11-year-old girl Emme is quickly growing up to be as talented and stylish as her superstar mom. The 50-year-old entertainer took to her social media to post a sweet photo of her enjoying a day out with her daughter, and the mother-daughter duo rocked similar fall fashion for the family occasion.

©@jlo nJennifer Lopez and her 11-year-old daughter enjoyed the fall weather togethern

“#Puresunshine,” JLo wrote alongside the picture that featured the two wearing oversized jackets and coats. Emme sported a green puffer jacket with a fuzzy pink hoodie paired with jeans and sneakers. She topped off the look with a beanie. Meanwhile, the Marry Me actress wore a beige-colored sweater with a matching fuzzy beige coat over it. Like her daughter she also wore a beanie and accessorized with her go-to hoop earrings.

Loading the player...

The singer shared another picture of her daughter posing with a friend and modeling their outfits. “Lucie and Lulu,” JLo captioned the photo and added the hashtags “Too much swag and “She got it from her mama.” The actress is always posting about how proud she is of her daughter, especially when it comes to her talent in singing. Most recently, Emma joined her mother on the It’s My Party Tour to perform together with JLo.