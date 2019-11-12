What’s better than one Shakira? Two, of course! Rebecca Maiellano is the spitting image of the Colombian singer, and if it weren’t for her name and bio on social media we’d easily be fooled into thinking she’s the real Hips Don’t Lie singer. According to her account, Rebecca is “Shakira’s international double” and she’s a Venezuelan singer-songwriter, who currently performs for her show Shakibecca Live. Although Shakira’s voice is inimitable, there’s no doubt Shakibecca could easily fool anyone – maybe even Gerard Piqué!

©@Shakibecca Shakibecca posed next to her idol while in Mexico

Scrolling through her feed, one can see photos of her performances and appearances on shows like Despierta America, which she shares with her more than 100,000 followers. What’s more, Shakibecca has had the honor of meeting her idol while at a concert in Mexico. Both performers posed for a cute snap that will have you seeing double.

The real Shakira recently made thousands of music and football fans jump with excitement as on September 27 it was announced she will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez. Two queens, Shak and JLo will be making Latinx history as never before have there been two Latin artists performing at once for the Super Bowl halftime.

©@Shakibecca Shakibecca poses with a Daddy Yankee look alike for Despierta American

In a joint interview with the Jenny from the Block singer, the 42-year-old Colombiana expressed how honored she was to be representing Latinos. “I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be next to JLo representing the Latino community that is such an important force in the United States,” she said.