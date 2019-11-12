Zoe Saldana finds Ironman doll inside her freezer

Zoe Saldana may be one of the top celebrities in the entertainment industry, but when it comes to her kids, the superstar is all too relatable. That’s why, when the Dominican actress took to her social media to share a picture of what she found inside her fridge, we couldn’t help getting a good laugh. “Um... what’s #Ironman doing in the freezer? #toysinthefridge#sundayshenanigans #familyofboys,” she wrote next to a snap of an Iron Man action figure doll casually sitting inside their freezer.

©@zoesaldana Zoe shared a hilarious snap of an Ironman action doll lying inside her freezer

Zoe and her husband Marco Perego share their four-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and two-year-old son, Zen, who are all in prime terrible two-and-fretful four years. The 41-year-old, who appeared on the cover of HOLA! USA’s Latina Powerhouse issue in April 2019, expressed life is a bit chaotic, but she wouldn't have it any other way.

“Besides working and building a business, I’m still creating art with my family,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star told HOLA! USA. “I’m pretty swamped right now being a new mom to three rambunctious boys! I feel I’m a full-time everything!”

