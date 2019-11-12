Hilaria Baldwin shares heartbreaking video she sent to Alec Baldwin to tell him they lost their baby

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” Alec Baldwin’s wife wrote in an emotional post shared on her social media along with a heartbreaking video with five-year-old daughter Carmen. The video, initially shot for her husband, shows a devastated Hilaria being comforted by her little one. “Thank you for saying that you are sorry, mommy is sad,” she says while Carmen gives her a sweet kiss.

“I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all... but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now,” Hilaria continues. “I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say... I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear," says the 35-year-old yoga teacher in the sad message.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are one of the most stable couples in the entertainment business, and together they share four children, five-year-old Carmen, four-year-old Rafael, three-year-old Leonardo and 17-month-old Romeo.

Hilaria posing with the four children she shares with actor Alec Baldwin

In September of this year, Hilaria shared the happy news she was pregnant with their fifth child, something even more special bearing in mind she had suffered a first miscarriage in April. “There was no heartbeat today at my scan... so it’s over," she shared with her fans at the time. Alec’s wife has always been very open about her pregnancies and wanted to remove the stigma surrounding miscarriage and baby loss. “I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies... and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest,” she wrote. “I think it’s important to show the truth... because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it.”

As she deals with this new trauma, Hilaria has once again reached out to her fans. Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Alec’s niece, was one of the first family members to send support. “I am so sorry. I love you guys,” she posted on Hilaria’s social media.