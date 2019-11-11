James Rodriguez shares first photo of himself with baby Samuel

James Rodriguez is one happy dad! On October 28, the soccer player welcomed his second son Samuel with girlfriend Shannon de Lima. Although he has always been private about his life, the 28-year-old star has recently been letting his fans in by sharing details of family life and the birth of his son.

©@jamesrodriguez10 The soccer player welcomed his second child

Most recently, the Colombian posted a photo of his son enjoying a midday nap while he lovingly looked over him and held his baby toy. “For all the dreams that become reality,” he wrote alongside the post.

©@jamesrodriguez10 The soccer player shared his first photo with his son Samuel

Until now, the photo has received over 800 thousand likes, among them the mother of the baby and James’ girlfriend Shannon de Lima. Other fans of the couple have taken to the comments section to congratulate the new parents.



James previously announced he had become a father for a second time on October 28 when he shared a photo of his newborn baby grabbing onto one of his fingers. “Today God allowed me to be a parent once again with the arrival of Samuel to our family. We are happy in our house celebrating this marvelous moment,” he wrote alongside the post.