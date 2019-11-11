With more than seven million followers on her social media, Eva Longoria is without a doubt, one of the most loved actresses in the world. Her role as Gaby in Desperate Housewives birthed her international stardom, and since then, she has become an in demand actress, producer and a generous philanthropist.

Eva welcomed her first child, adorable baby Santi, 15 months ago and shed light women and post-birth topics by normalizing the conversation on social media: “I gave my body the time needed to recover, I just had a baby! I had just created a new human being so I was not too tough on myself,” she explained during an interview this summer.

Since he was born, Santiago Enrique Baston, (baby Santi for us, his die-hard fans), has become his mom’s go-to plus one at important events and on the red carpet. Recently, the cute mom-and-son shared a special moment together at L’Oreal Le Défilé, when Eva walked the runway with Santi in her arms. ¡HOLA! had the chance to talk to her just before the event kicked off and the actress welcomed us with a big smile.

©@evalongoria Eva received the ¡HOLA! team in this spectacular golden dress

HOLA!: This is the second time you have taken part in Le Défilé as L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador, what’s the thing that attracted you the most about it?

EVA LONGORIA: I love Paris Fashion Week, it’s chic, pure glamour. But I also love Le Défilé as it is very inclusive and open for the public, for the fans, for all the people interested in this combination of fashion and beauty. I love the fact that the Ambassadors come from different parts of the world, India, Korea, Brazil… It’s a show that displays all different cultures.

Do you think that the fashion and beauty industries are doing enough regarding diversity and inclusiveness, or there´s a still long way to go?

Both. It is very important to work with brands as L’Oréal Paris. They are including women from all over the world as spokespeople, because beauty is different in every culture and every country. L’Oréal Paris has always worked like that, and now other brands are following their path because it’s trendy, but also because they are aware we live in a global community, we don’t live in Spain or the United States, we live on planet Earth all together, and we have to celebrate and live each culture, not only in fashion and beauty but also on activism and philanthropist levels.