What would we do without her! Sofia Vergara knows how to keep us entertained both on Modern Family and by sharing some seriously hilarious slices of her life, including throwbacks from her pre-fame days, on social media. When it comes to #TBTs, we have seen her in incredible bikinis and glamorous shots of her modeling days but the latest photo she shared is an epic snap taken during her hometown Barranquilla’s carnival celebration that you just can’t miss.

In the pics, a teenage Sofia displays a flamboyant green headpiece, 80’s heavy makeup and a defiant gaze that matches her outfit: a gold and green ruffled top and skirt made for dancing to some hot beats. “Tbt Carnaval de Barranquilla, CountryClub, The 80,” the actress wrote alongside the picture where she rocks the leafy looking headdress, to which her son Monolo hilariously replied: “Hello lettuce!”

©sofiavergara This lovely young lady with defiant look is Sofia Vergara in the 80s

The 47-year-old is not only known for her acting talent and beauty, but she also has a famously sharp sense of humor, and these latest images are the proof that the actress doesn´t take herself too seriously. It’s a trait she shares with her husband Joe Manganiello, as the Magic Mike actor revealed to Men´s Health magazine: “I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We **** laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best.”

©sofiavergara Ready to rumble! Sofia´s outfit was made to dance some seriously sizzling beats

Sofia and Joe tied the knot in a romantic ceremony back in 2015, and since then, they have become one of the most stable couples in the showbiz. Sofia’s role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family has brought the Colombian beauty so much joy, which she then shares with the world and her husband (and we fans!) love her for it.

