Shawn Mendes finally speaks up about his relationship status

After the disappointment of not having an onstage kiss between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello during their - otherwise steamy- Señorita performance at the MTV VMAs, the handsome Canadian crooner has finally admitted he is in a romantic relationship - (Aleluyah!)- but refused to share any more details because "there's another person involved.” The I Know What You Did Last Summer singer, was quizzed by a fan backstage after his recent concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut about his rumoured relationship with Camila Cabello.

©Getty Images Camila and Shawn performed Señorita together for the first time at the MTV VMAs, unfortunately... there was no kiss!

In a video of the event, which was shared online, the crowd around the star laughs as the musician answers the question of a fan about his love life: "Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff, but it’s not just me in the relationship. There’s another person involved and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding you know?,” he said with a smile on his face.

Camila and Shawn have been, with no doubt, the celebrity couple of the summer. The pair first sparked rumours of a romance when the sizzling video for their hit collaboration Señorita was released - and furthermore when Camila announced she'd split from boyfriend Matthew Hussey.

©Getty Images Shawn and Camila cuddling during the MTV VMAs

Although they both have refused to officially confirm their relationship, they have not hidden the affection they feel for each other and the couple has pleased their fans with regular PDAs for the past months, kiss at Miami beach included.

Camila also kept fans guessing when she dropped a video on her YouTube channel on titled What Do I Know About Love?, in which she ponders over the nature of romance. “Everything,” she answers. Speculation about Camila´s next album coming soon already started last week when she shared mysterious pictures of what looked like the album´s artwork. For the past days, the Cuban beauty has been releasing visuals related to the world of romance, and fans and followers wonder if this is the topic of her much-anticipated work and if there will be a song dedicated to Shawn... “Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in the present moment, “ said Camila during an interview to Variety regarding the writing process of her new music.