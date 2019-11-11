Serena Williams wanted to celebrate the success of her brand S by Serena’s second runway show with a very special guest. The tennis star walked the runway and thanked the audience gathered to see her new designs at the NYFW with a precious cargo in her arms: two-year-old cutie Alexis Olympia! Very trendy in a black T-shirt, grey skirt and colorful Nike sneakers, the adorable girl showed that at such a young girl, she already has some serious fashion credentials!

©Getty Images A star is born! Although she was a little bit shy, Alexis Olympia melted hearts



The little one completely stole the show, even though she looked a little bit overwhelmed with the amount of attention and shyly rested her head on her mom’s chest. Serena and husband Alexis Ohanian recently marked the toddler’s second birthday on September, 1 with a series of emotional posts where they demonstrated the endless love and affection they feel for the little girl: “ The last two years have been my greatest accomplishment,” the tennis star wrote alongside a picture of Olympia’s birth. The proud dad also reflected on how the girl’s arrival has changed their lives: “Thank you for being the greatest thing we’ve ever done. And thank you for teaching me that every parent in the US deserves those first months with their newborn. I´m a better business leader because of it.”

©Startraksphoto Lala Anthony and Kim Kardashian were some of the celebs seating at S by Serena´s front row



Serena Williams is going through one of the sweetest moments ever. Although she was defeated last week at the US Open by Canadian player Bianca Andreescu, the sports star is more focused every day on her career as a fashion designer and her second show was an absolute success. On the front row, fellow stars Kim Kardashian and Lala Anthony did not want to miss the chance of showing their support and admire the creations of talented Serena. Alexis Olympia included!