Stunning in a lace-sleeves black midi dress and gold killer heels, Salma Hayek was over the moon to be back at home presenting Monarca, the new series she has produced for Netflix. The Mexican beauty charmed the media with her warm approach and positive vibes. Posing with fans and cast, she even sang with the band of mariachis playing at the red carpet event! “Super proud that this Friday on Netflix over 190 countries around the world will discover the extraordinary Mexican talent of Monarca,” she wrote on a post on her social media with some pictures of the press conference that took place in the morning.

“We want to show the modern Mexico,” she explained during the presentation of the series that will hit screens on September 13, “That Mexico showing a sophisticated corporate culture, politics, traditions… A city that is cosmopolitan, vibrant, interesting, culinary,” she added. Monarca follows the story of the Carranza family, owners of a business empire based in the production of Tequila in a world full of corruption and violence.

©Getty Images Salma accesorized her flattering outfit with gold peep-toes and a rocking black studded handbag

The 53-year-old actress and producer pointed out that the series’ plot is universal, “We talk about family problems that happen in many other countries, because when there is power, there are similar dramas.” And this is exactly the starting point of Monarca, when Ana María, one of the Carranza’s siblings, attempts to take charge of the family business in a world dominated by men, “She is a professional, a very clever women, and when she gets the chance of doing something huge, that will also imply big problems, she asks herself: ‘can I do it?’,” Salma said about this specific part of the plot, “I think this is something all women in the world are going through right now, and I hope that this serves as an inspiration to remind us that we can do absolutely everything.”

©Getty Images Salma posing with Monarca’s cast members Osvaldo Benavides, David Rencoret, Juan Manuel Bernal, Irene Azuela and Rosa María Bianchi