Selena Gomez spent some time with someone special. While promoting her new music in New York City, the 27-year-old singer was spotted with her ex Samuel Krost. The pair were spotted dining on Wednesday evening – but that doesn’t mean that things are back on. Later in the evening, the Lose You To Love Me singer got ahead of the rumors with an announcement on social media.

“I’m not dating anyone,” she wrote on her stories. “I’ve been single for two years. I’m on God’s timing not mine.” Selena and Samuel dated briefly in 2016. Although the pair were spotted walking around hand-in-hand in NYC and made special appearances on each other’s social media, the Hands to Myself singer maintained that she was single.

©GettyImages Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship status after being spotted with ex Samuel Krost

Soon after their fling ended, Samuel, who is friends with Gigi Hadid, took to his social media to confirm that the pair did indeed date. “All you superficial who are just unhappy with your love lives, understand that love is real,” he wrote in a deleted post. “Although we have ventured on separate paths, at least I know that love exists. I love you, Sel.”

Loading the player...

Selena has been open about her past love in her new music. Last week, the Disney alum released two singles from her upcoming album. The ballad Lose You To Love Me and upbeat post-heartbreak anthem Look At Her Now.

During an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Selena confirmed that the lyrics from LYTLM, which allude to someone moving on two months after their split, was about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.