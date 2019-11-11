It’s true, Eva Longoria’s son Santiago Bastón is a charmer! Eva’s dear friend and fellow actress Melanie Griffith confirmed it with the sweetest picture. “Santi Baston has all the ladies wrapped around his little finger already!!! @evalongoria.” In the photo, posted next to the caption, the adorable one-year-old sits on his mother’s lap eating bread as Melanie rubs his head. In a caption on the photo, which was originally posted on Eva’s stories, it read “My lil angel with @melaniegriffith.” The adorable moment was captured as Santi joined his mother and her gal pal in London for the Global Gift Gala.

©@evalongoria Melanie Griffith confirmed that Eva Longoria’s one-year-old son is a charmer

Melanie isn’t the only one of Eva’s friends who has been smitten by her little niño. Santi has charmed a host of the 44-year-old’s other famous friends including Camila Cabello, Roselyn Sanchez and even his uncle Mario Lopez.

Over the weekend, Eva took the opportunity to gush over her little boy. “How gorgeous is his little face #BabyBaston,” she captioned the photo of her and her little boy walking through the street. Santiago was equally as adorable as he spent a #SundayFunday with his mother and father José Pepe Bastón.