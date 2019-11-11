Michelle Obama just pulled a J.Lo! Jennifer Lopez is known for flaunting her abs on social media, but now the former first lady is getting in on the action. Barack Obama’s wife, 55, took to her personal account on Sunday, October 20, to post a snapshot from her recent workout session. Wearing a black sports bra and pants, the mom of two was pictured doing a lunge, while holding up an exercise ball. “It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym,” she captioned the post, before asking her nearly 40 million followers, “How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? 💪🏾.”

©Instagram Michelle Obama showed off her enviable abs on social media

Back when her husband was in the White House, Sasha and Malia Obama’s mother launched the Let’s Move! campaign to raise a healthier generation of kids, by encouraging them to be physically active. At the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans, she said (via People magazine), “We [as women] have to own our health. It’s one of these things that no one can take from you.”

“When it comes to our health as women, we are so busy giving and doing for others that we almost feel guilty to take that time out for ourselves,” Michelle told Gayle King on stage. “A lot of mothers will understand this, because I found myself looking around after I had my kids, and I didn’t have time for me, but my husband was at the gym every day. And I was like, well, how are you going to the gym? He was like, ‘I make time for the gym.’ I was like, what?”

©Instagram Jennifer Lopez hit the gym like the former first lady on Oct. 20

The Becoming author’s longtime trainer Cornell McClellan spoke with HOLA! USA about his famous client last year, admitting: “She probably could have been an athlete if she didn’t decide to go into law.”

Michelle wasn’t the only famous face serving up some serious workout inspiration this weekend. Alex Rodriguez’s fiancée also hit the gym on Sunday. “Sweaty SoLful Sunday’s... @niyamasol #fallishere,” Jennifer wrote alongside a sweaty photo. The “Dance Again” singer showed off her toned torso in a marigold velour crop top and matching leggings from Niyama Sol.

Thanks for the inspo, ladies!