Princess Leonor is a young Queen in the making. The 13-year-old heir presumptive to the Spanish throne confidently delivered a major speech on Friday, October 18, at the Princess of Asturias Awards, which she presided over for the first time. In her remarks, King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s firstborn pledged her service to her country and all of its inhabitants.

©Getty Images Princess Leonor presided over the Princess of Asturias Awards for the first time on Oct. 18

“In my house, the words Spain and Asturias are always united with the same force with which history has united them. That's how I feel it in my heart and that today is a very important day in my life that I have looked forward to,” she said. Since she was a child, Leonor admitted that she’s seen the “love and emotion” that her parents have for the principality. The Princess revealed that Letizia and Felipe speak with her and sister, Infanta Sofía, about the culture, history, traditions and nature of Asturias.

“But, above all, they have taught us to love and admire Asturians. I was thinking now about everything we lived during our visit to Covadonga last year ,” she said, adding that it is also the birthplace of her mother, Letizia, who was born in Oviedo. “I carry Asturian blood,” the Princess said.