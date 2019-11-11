After months of being on the receiving end of criticism and backlash,Meghan Markle has revealed how she is coping. The Duchess of Sussex made the candid admission in a teaser for her and Prince Harry’s upcoming ITV documentary. The former American actress opened up about the difficulties of being a new mom in the spotlight. “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s really a lot,” Meghan said.

©WireImage Meghan Markle opened up about the struggles of being a new mom in the spotlight

She continued, “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um, yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Tom Bradby, who interviewed the Duchess, asked her if it “would it be fair to say not really okay, as in it’s really been a struggle?” to which she replied, “Yes.”

Meghan’s interview will be featured in Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which will air Sunday, October 20, on ITV, and again October 23 on ABC. In it, Harry revealed how his mother Princess Diana’s death haunts him, calling her passing a “wound that festers.”

©Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's documentary will air on ABC, October 23

Harry condemned his wife’s treatment in the press earlier this month by releasing a passionate statement in which he admitted that he has "been a silent witness" to Meghan's "private suffering for too long." "To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in.” The statement also revealed that the Duchess is taking legal action after one of her letters was allegedly published.

While Meghan spoke about the challenges of life in the public eye, it’s not the first time she has broken her silence on the intense media scrutiny that surrounds her. Back in July, at the premiere of The Lion King, the Duchess told singer Pharrell Williams, “They don't make it easy."