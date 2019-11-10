Emilia Clarke hopes to become the next James Bond

In an era of female empowerment, equiality and gender neutrality, Emilia Clarke stated she would be thrilled to portray Agent 007 in the next James Bond franchise. Throughout the years, the character has been portrayed by many different actors, but so far, it has never been a woman.

The next James Bond film, No Time to Die will premiere in April 2020, and the already legendary Daniel Craig who portrayed the character for the past 13 years will retire from the role, leaving Clarke or anyone else who makes the cut, a space to shine in the beloved franchise. Emilia Clarke believes she is not only up-to-par with the acting required, but she would also be excited if chosen because, "James Bond is one of those franchises where it’s never not cool."

Loading the player...

The 33-year-old British actress rose to fame for her character Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, in the HBO megahit, Game of Thrones, but now that the 10-season show has wrapped up she seems to be looking for new challenges. While Emilia is keen on the idea, producers have not made any statements regarding the future of the franchise, nor castings, but they could easily be following suit with the changing generations, and the changing film industry where the #MeToo movement has expanded to cover all issues regarding women in the industry. For now we can all see Emilia on the big screen in her romantic comedy film, Last Christmas, which premiered on November 8, 2019.