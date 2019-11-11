Kylie Jenner shows support to ex Travis Scott by taking baby Stormi to his festival

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have broken up, but that doesn’t mean she can’t support him. The beauty mogul and her daughter Stormi, whom she shares with the rapper, flew down to Houston to watch him at the Astroworld festival on Saturday, November 9. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter showed their love and support while the Sicko Mode rapper performed in front of thousands of fans. At one point he even gave a shout out to his only child and announced she was at his show.

Kylie took daughter Stormi to watch her dad at his Astroworld Festival

According to People, “Kylie flew to Houston with a group of friends. “She returns to L.A. this morning,” a source said. “It was important for her to support Travis’ festival. They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi,” they added.

MORE: Kylie Jenner and Drake – 2019's surprise couple?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star and the musician broke up in the fall and People reported they were “taking some time but (are) not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.” Recently, the mom-of-one was rumored to be romantically involved with Drake after the two were seen together numerous times since the beginning of October. However, neither has confirmed the rumors or clarified their relationship status.

Kylie and Travi’s relationship fizzled at the beginning of October

For his 2nd annual festival, Travis invited Kylie’s brother-in-law, Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West to perform two songs, his 2007 hit Can’t Tell Me Nothing and his new song, Follow God. But besides supporting the fam, Kylie was excited to watch Spanish singer Rosalía, who she’s become a major fan of. According to the Houston Chronicle, the 22-year-old was sitting front row and could be seen dancing with whom appeared to be Sofia Richie.

MORE: Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster is just like dad Travis Scott: 10 photos that prove it​​​​

According to DailyMail, the A Palé singer took notice and even dedicated a song to Kylie during her set.