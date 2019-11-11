Karol G said her belief in second chances helped her relationship with Anuel AA

Karol G’s love for her fiancé Anuel AA is more than his past. The 28-year-old opened up about her belief in second changes and how that influenced her to stick by her man’s side when he faced backlash over controversial lyrics in 2018. “I saw the entire [mess],” she told Paper magazine. “I’ll tell you. I would say that before, the Anuel that I heard years ago did not have a closeness with his music.”

She continued: “When he came to me to do a song, I had the opportunity to know this person – who wanted to evolve, who wanted to grow, to be better.” Karol and Anuel, 26, made their relationship public earlier this year with the release of their single Secreto. While people close to their pair credit the songstress for Anuel’s changes, she believes it comes from growth. “I think that’s beautiful,” she shared.

“It’s even more beautiful because I can accompany him through it.” The China collaborators have love on the brain as they are making plans for their wedding day. In August, the Ocean singer shared why she isn’t in a rush to head down the aisle and the most important aspects of the day. “I think I want something super simple, something natural something small,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“To be honest, I haven’t thought about the specific things because I want everything to be super simple and natural as possible.” She added: “A super DJ and a variety of food,” she said. “I want there to be cakes and pastries all over the place, meats and pastas and sweets. So, my family, a super DJ and lots of food. And obviously the groom.” Anuel recently told Entertainment Tonight about his ideal wedding day. “As long as I have the beach, we good. All the family there.”