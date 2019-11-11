Eva Longoria shows off her secret talent backstage at Coco Live

Eva Longoria is a woman of many talents: she can act, direct, produce and kill it as doting mamá to her son Santiago Enrique Bastón. Now, she’s let us in on another one of her many, many talents — she can nap anywhere, anytime, wearing anything. On Sunday, November 10, The Heartbreak Kid actress took to social media to share this hidden talent of hers with her 7.3 million followers. The actress can be seen in a stunning red gown that she wore to the Coco Live premiere gently napping on the floor.

While backstage, the actress took time to take a catnap, likely because of her busy schedule. She captioned the telling video “I can nap anywhere. It’s a talent. [sleepy emoji].” She credited famed celebrity stylist Ken Paves for filming the video of her laying down in her gown.

Ken also shared the video on his personal social media page saying “On The Floor For Four. The Real Behind The Scenes @evalongoria. #TheGirlCanNapAnywhere.” Both videos were met with much fanfare from followers of both Eva and Ken. Many sharing laughing emojis, with Eva’s dress designer for the big night Monique Lhuillier commenting “Sleeping Beauty [rose emoji].”

Not only is napping anywhere one of the Over Her Dead Body actress’ many talents, she also revealed that she can sing as well!