Gina Rodriguez makes stunning spotlight return after backlash: See who was by her side!

Gina Rodriguez took our breaths away on the red carpet Saturday night. After facing recent backlash, the 35-year-old star made a stunning return to the spotlight on November 9 for an equally glittering cause: the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell. As a furry of cameras flash, Gina waltzed into the fundraiser at 3LABS in Culver City, California holding her husband Joe Locicero’s hand. While the pair put on a united front, all eyes were on the ever-elegantly dressed and fresh faced Jane the Virgin leading lady.

Gina Rodriguez had her love Joe Locicero by her side for her spotlight return

The actress kept positive, smiling throughout the worthwhile evening. Her bright appearance was that of a sophisticated princess, every aspect of the ensemble radiating light. First we have to talk about her dress. The flowing ethereal number was plucked from Zuhair Murad’s 2019 Pre-Fall collection. The gown’s baby blue hue plus its intricate embroidery added up to ethereal excellence.

Gina’s makeup also fit into the “baby” theme, her lips painted a pastel pink. As far as bold choices go, the Diary of a Female President director’s eyes and hair pressed a bit further into the fashion sphere. She opted for a thick cat-eye and a subtle blonde highlight on her straightened locks. Accessories speaking, her intricately tiered tear-drop earrings and silver clutch were the perfect additions to her ensemble. Of course, her best “addition” was her date.

Looking very much in love, Gina’s husband Joe remained close to her throughout the affair. The actor matched his lady love in a blue suit and equally wide grin. He supported Gina on what marked her first public appearance since she stirred up controversy for an insensitive video post.

Baby2Baby Board Member Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren were also among star attendees

The duo weren’t the only star couple to step out and support the organization, which provides children living in poverty with the basic necessities that every child deserves. Of course, board member Jessica Alba was in attendance, wearing a sparkling Ralph & Russo confection and accompanied by her husband Cash Warren. A-list pair Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also made an appearance. Other star guests included Kate Hudson and her love Danny Fujikawa, Jennifer Garner, Paula Abdul and Nikki Reed to name some.