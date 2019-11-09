Demi Lovato is on a journey — a deeper journey to becoming who she really is on the inside and out. On Tuesday, October 1, the Confident singer shared on her social media profile several pictures from her trip to the Holy Land (aka Israel). On this trip, she took the time to visit many of the holy landmarks within the beautiful country as well as take time to get in touch with her more spiritual side. In the images that the Sorry Not Sorry songstress shared, she can be seen visiting Yad Vashem: World Holocaust Center as well as the Jordan river and other holy sites.



©@ddlovato Demi has been on a journey of spiritual healing since last year

With her first set of photos, the singer shared, “I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes.” She continued by saying, “There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now.”

