James Rodriguez is one happy dad! On October 28, the soccer player welcomed his second son Samuel with girlfriend Shannon de Lima. Although he has always been private about his life, the 28-year-old star has recently been letting his fans in by sharing details of family life and the birth of his son.

Most recently, the Colombian posted a photo of his son enjoying a midday nap while he lovingly looked over him and held his baby toy. “For all the dreams that become reality,” he wrote alongside the post.

Until now, the photo has received over 800 thousand likes, among them the mother of the baby and James’ girlfriend Shannon de Lima. Other fans of the couple have taken to the comments section to congratulate the new parents.

James previously announced he had become a father for a second time on October 28 when he shared a photo of his newborn baby grabbing onto one of his fingers. “Today God allowed me to be a parent once again with the arrival of Samuel to our family. We are happy in our house celebrating this marvelous moment,” he wrote alongside the post.

James and Shannon became parents with the help of a surrogate. Although there has been much speculation about the mother of baby Samuel, HOLA! confirmed the Venezuelan model is the mother. Shannon has kept quiet since the birth of her child, but has allowed fans to see just how happy she is by sharing a photo of her baby’s feet.