Salma Hayek tries to get a duck out of her house in hilarious video

We can’t stop quacking up at Salma Hayek’s latest edition of “Storytime with Salma.” The 53-year-old acclaimed actress shared a hilarious video of the time when a duck snuck into her and husband François-Henri Pinault’s lavish London home. Somehow the tiny bird found its way inside and perched atop the window valance in one of Salma’s rooms. The Like a Boss star sweetly attempts to coax the tiny bird back outside, even enlisting a ladder so she can climb to its level!

“Don’t you wanna go with your friends? They’re out there!” Salma says in a sing song voice to the animal intruder. “He’s a male,” she tells her surrounding team, “so he’s not nesting.” Clearly enjoying her waterbird visitor, the A-lister patiently watches as the mallard moves from the curtains to the top of an armoire on the other side of the room.

Not skipping a beat, Salma, who is cozily dressed in leisure wear, climbs a ladder to reach his level. “I need to take you out,” she says, adjusting her sweatshirt. “Or at least down to see that you’re okay.” Just in case, she speaks to the duck in both Spanish and English. “Hola patito!”

As the duck settles in, Salma narrates: “I have a duck in here - came through the chimney. He’s on top of the armoire and he doesn’t want to go.” She then hilariously adds: “My husband doesn’t believe me - that he came on his own. He thinks I have a duck pet inside the house.”

Salma Hayek and her love Francois-Henri Pinault have a home in London

The star provides shots of the room’s chimney, which has been made an ashy mess of, and open windows, beckoning the duck to return to the wild. Though there is no concrete ending to this story, we’re quite sure the duck eventually left the house. Of course, we can’t blame the bird - we wouldn’t want to leave Salma’s presence either!

“They came to visit me first in #London then in #LosAngeles,” Salma wrote along with the lighthearted video. The final moments of the clip prove this, showing a duck family swimming around her L.A. pool on another occasion. This is the most recent installment in a series of stories that Salma has treated her fans to on social media. Please keep them coming!