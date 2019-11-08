Meet the choreographer behind 'Look at Her Now' and 'Con Altura'

Charma La’Donna: a woman, a dancer, a creator, a choreographer, and the go to creative director for many of Hollywood’s biggest names.

The Campton, California dancer has been in the musical world for over a decade, first choreographing for her friends, then local arts and later working with Fatima Robinson, whom she attributes as her teacher, “I literally learned the game from Fatima and was doing everything I had to in order to get better”. Today Charma is behind some of the biggest music vidoes and hits, such as Selena Gomez's Look at Her Now, Rosalía's Con Altura and A Palé, Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now, just to name a few.

As a young gal, Charma did not even realize that choreographing was a job, she just enjoyed making different routines and putting dance moves together, but after touring with Madonna at the age of 17 her entire perspective changed.

Loading the player...

RELATED: Selena Gomez's claims first number one spot of her career

Growing up, Charma’s family could not always afford her dance classes, so her mom would work at dance studios in order for young Charma to live her dreams, and the hard work has paid off. The California native now has her own business, something she appreciates versus being a freelancer. By having her own team, the 31-year-old artist is able to build her own team and hand-pick everyone involved in the process.

DON'T MISS: Rosalía channels Frida Khalo in A Palé

One of the most iconic moments of her career thus far was working with Kendrik, for whom she choreographed his tour DAMN and performed with at the Grammys. She looks back at the moment as a very organic process, where they tried things together and then looked back to see how it had turned out.

She has always been about doing what feels right and has learned from some of the best in the industry. With her decade long career, this stellar choreographer learned the creative and business side fo show biz and how to trust her gut, not only in her clientele, but in her personal life as well, regarding beauty and make she has said “I just do what feels good for me” and that she feels confortable in her own skin.