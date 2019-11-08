If there is a single Hispanic artist who understands how the music industry works, it's Thalía. With a varied, celebrated and highly applauded career that extends over 30 years, the Mexican singer's influence in music is as substantial as it could possibly be. Thalía is one of the few singers who has successfully managed to keep up with the ever-changing scenery in the entertainment world.



In 2014, Thalía teamed up with Becky G for an unforgettable duet, interpreting the song Como Tú No Hay Dos. The California native was just 18 years old at the time and was just kicking off her musical career; international fame would come later in life, though she wouldn't have to wait long.

It has been five years since that performance and nowadays Becky G is practically a household name, not to mention our recent cover star here at HOLA! USA (following in Thalía's footsteps!). Becky's accomplishments have been recognized in countries like Mexico, for example, where the young star earned a gold record due to the massive success of her music there.