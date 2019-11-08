Charm La’Donna: a businesswoman, a dancer, a creator, a choreographer and the go-to creative director for many of Hollywood’s biggest names.

The Compton, California dancer has been in the musical world for over a decade, first choreographing for her friends, then local artists and later working with Fatima Robinson, whom she attributes as her teacher. “I literally learned the game from Fatima and was doing everything I had to in order to get better.” Today Charm is behind some of the biggest music videos in the industry, such as Selena Gomez's Look at Her Now, Rosalía's Con Altura and A Palé, Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now, just to name a few.

As a young gal, Charm did not even realize that choreographing was a job. She just enjoyed creating different routines and putting dance moves together, but after touring with Madonna at the age of 17 her entire perspective changed.

Growing up, Charm’s family could not always afford her dance classes, so her mom would work at dance studios so that young Charm could live her dreams, and the hard work paid off. She now has her own business, something she is immensely grateful for. The 31-year-old artist is able to build her own team and hand-pick everyone involved in the process.