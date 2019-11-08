Humberto Zurita will always carry with him the memory of his beloved wife, the late Argentinean actress Christian Bach, who passed away in February 2019 at the age of 59 years old due to respiratory failure. The actor relives all the fun, happy moments the two spent together that brought them closer and closer throughout their 33-year marriage. And it's probably the Mexican star's wish to share those moments and happier times with the public that loved her so much, days that were filled with dreams and laughter, as the actor has said that Christian was his soulmate.

One of the ways in which Humberto keeps his wife's memory alive by is by posting images of the pair during happier times. It is evident that the actor loved every little thing about Christian, and nine months after her death, he continues to cherish her deeply. He recently posted an interview she gave when she played a villian in the melodramaLa Patrona (2013), where Christian talks about her own personal flaws.



©@zuritahm GALLERY Christian's death took everyone by surprise, including friends and fans of the actress

"People don't die immediately for us...they remain bathed in a kind of aura of life that is unrelated to true immortality, but through which they continue to occupy our thoughts in the same way as when they were alive," read the text that accompanied the video, a quote by French novelist Marcel Proust.

