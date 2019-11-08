One thing Sofia Vergara does well is vacations. The Modern Family actress is always enjoying getaways and sharing pictures with her fans, whether it’s a family vacay in her Bahamas house or a romantic trip for two with her husband Joe Manganiello. This week, the 47-year-old star revealed she and Joe took some time off from filming the final season of Modern Family to visit Paris.

©@sofiavergara nSofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello went on a romantic getaway to Paris n

The couple visited Montmartre, a large hill in Paris that’s a popular tourist spot. In the photos posted on the star’s social media, Sofia is posing at the top of the hill wearing her go-to casual look—jeans and a t-shirt. She paired the outfit with sneakers, a black leather jacket and brown shades. “Turistiando,” she captioned alongside the post.

Joe also posed for a quick photo in the scenic location and shared details on his own feed about the trip. “Fun day kicking around Montmartre and the Sacré-Cœur capped off with some screen printing on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées...#paris," he wrote. In his post, the actor shared a video of their time at the screen printing shop, where he got his very own Levis shirt with the word “Paris” printed on it.