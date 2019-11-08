Ashley Graham reveals she's having a baby boy!

Mom-to-be Ashley Graham has finally revealed she’s having a boy! During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the top model sat down with Ellen for a quick session of rapid-fire questions where she revealed she has a crush on Steve Carell, her most embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, and of course, that she will be welcoming a baby boy into the world. “I’m having a boy!” she exclaims. “I’m going to be a mommy to a boy!” The 32-year-old announced her pregnancy back in August.

The mom-to-be proudly shows off her baby bump

Ashely announced the exciting news via social media on the day of her and her husband, Justin Ervin's ninth anniversary. The former Sports Illustrated cover model shared a clip where she and her hubby are trying to pose for a selfie when the slowly pans to her growing baby bump. “Surprise!” they exclaimed before going in for a kiss.

Next to the cute video she wrote, “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.”

Ashley revealed she was pregnant on her wedding anniversary

Since revealing the news of their growing family, Ashley has been proudly showing off her baby bump by posing in swimsuit selfies and slipping into curve-hugging silhouettes. The Pretty Big Deal podcast host has shared she continues to live an active lifestyle by showing how she exercises while carrying her first child.

Earlier this year, the body activist admitted to ELLE magazine that having children wasn’t a priority, “For me, being a wife and being a woman, happiness doesn’t equate to having kids,” she shared. “Kids will come when they come. Happiness right now, is building with my husband and building my business.” Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!