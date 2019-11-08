Helen Mirren has the best reaction to being mistaken for Keanu Reeves' girlfriend

Helen Mirren was confused mistaken for a certain Hollywood star’s lady love and she honestly didn’t mind. “I saw that,” The Good Liar star told Entertainment Tonight about being mistake for Keanu Reeves’ rumored girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant. “What was very flattering on me, you know, because she’s obviously lovely.” The internet went wild when they saw their boyfriend, Keanu out with Alexandra at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Helen Mirren said she was flattered to be mistaken for Keanu Reeves' girlfriend

First, because it’s the first time the John Wick star has been publicly spotted on a carpet hand-in-hand in a while and secondly, because at a glance the artist resembled Helen. Helen has been married to Taylor Hackford for 22 years and knows Keanu through her husband. The Queen star does give her old friend’s relationship the seal of approval.

“I do know Keanu very well,” she said. “He did a film with my husband and he is just the most adorable, lovely person. So she’s a lucky girl and I’m sure he’s a lucky boy.” Keanu, 55, and 46, have been friends since 2011. The actor and the artist collaborated on the adult picture book Ode to Happiness, where Alexandra provided the illustrations to the Speed star’s words. In 2016, Alexandra offered more of her creative expertise to Keanu’s 2016 book Shadows.

The John Wick star was recently spotted on the carpet with artist Alexandra Grant

In June, the pair, who have yet to publicly comment on their romance, slipped under the radar as they joined each other for the St. Laurent fashion show. Prior to his recent rumored love, the Toy Story 4 star has been linked to Sofia Coppola and Parker Posey. Keanu’s last public relationship was with Jennifer Syme who tragically passed away 2001.