Maná and Sebastián Yatra release ‘No Ha Parado de Llover’ music video

Calling all Maná and Sebastián Yatra fans – there’s a new song for you to sing along to! Well, sort of new. The iconic rock band from Guadalajara, Mexico, and the Colombian singer have joined forces and released an updated version of Maná’s 1995 hit, No Ha Parado De Llover (It Hasn’t Stopped Raining) along with an emotional music video. According to a statement, the 2019 version “has new musical arrangements, and a moving video directed by Pablo Croce filmed in Los Angeles, California - describing the pain of losing a loved one, not only of a significant other but also of a friendship.”

The new song is a remake of Maná’s 1995 hit

The band who’s known for using their voice for activism and to bring awareness to important subjects use this song to “talk about a problem among the young & adults of texting while driving.” The clip begins with an intense scene of two friends minutes after suffering a fatal car crash with only one of them surviving.

Meanwhile, Sebastián and Maná’s frontman, Fher Olvera bring their voices together with the band playing in the background at the scene of the crash. The video also features a fellow who finds himself heartbroken after his lover appears to be with another man.

The music clip voices the loss of friendship and the heavy consequences of texting and driving

The new version of the tune came to be after the Mexican group, and the Robarte Un Beso singer met during the Latin Grammy “Person of the Year 2018” gala. In the special evening honoring the group, Sebastián interpreted the song and from there a new relationship was born.

Currently Maná is travelling for their Rayando El Sol Tour and the Un Año singer joined them onstage at The Forum in Los Angeles for their first live performance as a duet. Sebastián’s other major collab is the song Runaway with the Jonas Brothers, Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee.