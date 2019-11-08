Months after her death, Humberto Zurita remembers his wife with immense love

Humberto Zurita will always carry with him the memory of his beloved wife, the late Argentinean actress Christian Bach, who passed away in February 2019 at the age of 59 years old due to respiratory failure. The actor relives all the fun, happy moments the two spent together that brought them closer and closer throughout their 33-year marriage. And it's probably the Mexican star's wish to share those moments and happier times with the public that loved her so much, days that were filled with dreams and laughter, as the actor has said that Christian was his soulmate.

One of the ways in which Humberto keeps his wife's memory alive by is by posting images of the pair during happier times. It is evident that the actor loved every little thing about Christian, and nine months after her death, he continues to cherish her deeply. He recently posted an interview she gave when she played a villian in the melodrama La Patrona (2013), where Christian talks about her own personal flaws.

Christian's death took everyone by surprise, including friends and fans of the actress

"People don't die immediately for us...they remain bathed in a kind of aura of life that is unrelated to true immortality, but through which they continue to occupy our thoughts in the same way as when they were alive," read the text that accompanied the video, a quote by French novelist Marcel Proust.

Humberto Zurita and Christian Bach were married for 33 years before the actress passed away

Christian Bach's memory will always live within Humberto Zurita

The actor has honored the memory of his wife with quotes and phrases that are full of love. "And it's that love is infinite. The concept of infinity appears in several branches of mathematics, philosophy and astronomy, in reference to an amount without limit or end, as opposed to the concept of finitude. True love is infinite and nests and strengthens with each beat of our heart," he wrote next to one of the photos of his beloved.

Humberto and Christian had two children: Sebastián and Emiliano, who are actors just like them

During this time, when the memory of his wife is so strong, the actor has started to prepare for his return to the screen. Humberto will participate in a TV comedy on Telemundo, called 100 días para enamorarnos (100 days to fall in love), in which he will star alongside Erick Elías (Betty en NY) and Mariana Treviño (Mentiras).