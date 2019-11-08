Karol G’s dreams come true with Nicki Minaj in ‘Tusa’ music video

Two Queens! Karol G is back with her latest single and she had the help of one of her idols. The Colombian songstress dropped her new single Tusa with Nicki Minaj and the visuals do not disappoint. All it took was unicorn and rainbow emojis to describe the 28-year-old’s excitement for the collaboration. The New York rapper chimed in with a series of red heart eye emojis.

Tusa’s visuals couldn’t be more on brand for the duo. Throughout the video, the pair show off that they’re better off getting the bag (AKA money) and flourishing without the men in their lives who have hurt them. In one iconic scene, Karol and Nicki lay out on a dining room table full of diamonds.

Karol G and Nicki Minaj reach Queen status with Tusa music video

As if being on the same wasn’t enough, the Super Bass rapper delivers four full lines in Spanish, which came as a shock to Karol. “She surprised me by delivering four full lines in Spanish,” she told Billboard. “She asked me to teach her how to sing the chorus in Spanish. And in the video, she does it.”

Karol added: “I still can’t believe it. In her verse, she says ‘It’s me and Karol G, and we let the rats talk.’ I died, I revived, I died and revived again until I understood Nicki Minaj had said my name in her verse.”img

The ladies felt the love from other women. Becky G took to her social media to praise the women for their crossover hit. “Soooo @karolg said oh year lemme collab with another queen real quick @nickiminaj. I’M SO READY FOR THISSSSSS!!!”

Karol’s love Anuel AA also took to the comments to shout out the massive moment and hilariously predict the single’s future. “@karolg puñeta se jodio chinaaaaaaaaaaaaaa #TUSA va debutar #1 en billboard Que Dios te bendiga pa siempre mi princesa.”