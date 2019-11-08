'You were one of the first to believe in me:' Becky G's emotional message to Thalía

If there is a single Hispanic artist who understands how the music industry works, it's Thalía. With a varied, celebrated and highly applauded career that extends over 30 years, the Mexican singer's influence in music is as substantial as it could possibly be. Thalía is one of the few singers who has successfully managed to keep up with the ever-changing scenery in the entertainment world.

In 2014, Thalía teamed up with Becky G for an unforgettable duet, interpreting the song Como Tú No Hay Dos. The California native was just 18 years old at the time and was just kicking off her musical career; international fame would come later in life, though she wouldn't have to wait long.

It has been five years since that performance and nowadays Becky G is practically a household name, not to mention our recent cover star here at HOLA! USA (following in Thalía's footsteps!). Becky's accomplishments have been recognized in countries like Mexico, for example, where the young star earned a gold record due to the massive success of her music there.

This incredible achievement was lauded by Tommy Mottola's wife when the Lento singer recalled the day that the pair launched the single during Premios Juventud 2015. “Time to celebrate with my baby @iambeckyg for reaching gold album status for female talent in Mexico this year. Love love, give me love," she wrote effusively.

Becky G responded in kind, by replying just as enthusiastically as her idol, "Ayyyyy, how I love you, Thalía! You were one of the first to believe in me! So grateful! Yay."

Moved by Becky's response, Thalía wrote back: “And I love you, my beautiful girl. I miss you.”

During the memorable duet performance of the song Como Tú No Hay Dos, Thalía confessed that she can very much relate to Becky G, becaus she reminds her of when Thalía was just starting out in her musical career.

“I adore her, I love her. I remember when I was her age and I was just starting out, I can relate to her in many ways and being on stage with her will be absolutely explosive," the Piel Morena songstress said in 2015 minutes before she would go on stage to perform alongside Becky.