Marc Anthony and Maluma show off very different ways of exiting a private jet

Maluma and Marc Anthony travel in style from destination to destination. Both the Colombian heartthrob and the Puerto Rican crooner took to their respective social media pages to show how they make their arrival via private jet – and let’s just day, they touchdown quite differently. Maluma made his exit from his matte black private plan with a lot of enthusiasm and a message for his fans in PR.

The 26-year-old hilariously danced down the stairs before jumping onto a floor mat placed in from of him. “PR! We’re here, Maluma baby, this Saturday, You guys know, don’t miss the shorty,” he tells the camera. Equally as excited to have him in Puerto Rico is singer Luis Fonsi chimed in with excitement in the comments. “Bienvenido a la isla de Encanto bro.”

Marc and Maluma touched down in different cities for their respective tours

Daddy Yankee and Wisin and Yandel also chimed in. Marc’s arrival was a little more collected. The Vivir Mi Vida singer made his arrival in Toronto slowing walking down the steps and into the waiting SUV. The 51-year-old’s entrance is quite the contrast to Maluma’s as he is bundled up in a hat, scarf and gloves and performing in much cooler temps.

Loading the player...

“Toronto, ya llegué, Nos vemos pronto! #OPUSTour.” The Latin singers are both currently on their respective tours. Over the weekend the Pretty Boy and the Nuyorican singer reunited onstage. During the Broolyn stop, Maluma surprised the crowd when he appeared on stage.

MORE: The story behind Maluma and Marc Anthony's bromance

The duo have no problem putting their bromance on display

During his set, Marc walked over to the front of the stage and grabbed the fellow musician by the hand pulling him up. Fans were treated to a duet of Palabras del Alma. After the show, the You Sang to Me singer took to his social media to share a photo of him and his good friend backstage. Thank you Brooklyn, NY #OPUSTour,” he captioned the photo of him playfully putting Maluma in a headlock.

Here’s to many more bromance moments.