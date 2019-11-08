Serena Willams' daughter Olympia has priceless reaction to seeing her first soft-boiled egg

Talk about mind blown! At two years old, Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is still learning about the wonders of the world, including soft vs. hard-boiled eggs. Alexis Ohanian shared his daughter’s latest discovery and her priceless reaction to it with his social media followers on Thursday, November 7.

“The moment you see a soft-boiled egg for the first time and realize not all eggs are hard-boiled,” he wrote alongside a picture of Olympia gazing at his soft-boiled egg. The tot was pictured with her mouth open as she stared in awe of her dad’s dish.

Serena and Alexis welcomed their daughter in 2017. Serena dropped by the TODAY show on Wednesday, where she admitted that Olympia is the “best thing” that’s happened to her. “I just never, never thought about what it would be like to be a mom,” she told Hoda Kotb. “I kind of jumped into it without knowing what to expect or what to do,” adding, “It’s been by far the best thing that I’ve ever been a part of.”

While the athlete teaches her “strong-minded” daughter about the importance of listening, working hard and cleaning up, Serena has also learned important lessons from Olympia. “She has taught me that you just grow. You still need to learn,” Serena shared.

“It’s so good to see a kid’s mind expand. You are the person that’s going to hopefully shape your child, or a child to what their future can be and it’s a huge responsibility. It’s the biggest responsibility I’ve ever had,” she continued. “I’m taking this responsibility on, and I’m enjoying it. I’m really loving it.”