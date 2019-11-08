Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have the ultimate date night in Paris

One thing Sofia Vergara does well is vacations. The Modern Family actress is always enjoying getaways and sharing pictures with her fans, whether it’s a family vacay in her Bahamas house or a romantic trip for two with her husband Joe Manganiello. This week, the 47-year-old star revealed she and Joe took some time off from filming the final season of Modern Family to visit Paris.

The couple visited Montmartre, a large hill in Paris that’s a popular tourist spot. In the photos posted on the star’s social media, Sofia is posing at the top of the hill wearing her go-to casual look—jeans and a t-shirt. She paired the outfit with sneakers, a black leather jacket and brown shades. “Turistiando,” she captioned alongside the post.

Joe also posed for a quick photo in the scenic location and shared details on his own feed about the trip. “Fun day kicking around Montmartre and the Sacré-Cœur capped off with some screen printing on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées...#paris," he wrote. In his post, the actor shared a video of their time at the screen printing shop, where he got his very own Levis shirt with the word “Paris” printed on it.

Besides touring the sights, Sofia and Joe also enjoyed a luxe dinner one evening and posed for one of their famous mirror selfies before heading out for the night. “Paris night with,” the brunette beauty wrote with red heart and croissant emojis. In the post, fans can see views from the restaurant as well as a dish they enjoyed for dinner. Sofia’s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson commented on the post with “Cuties!!!”

In July, the celebrity couple went to Italy to celebrate Sofia’s 47th birthday and traveled to Capri in style and on a boat. Here’s to more vacations!