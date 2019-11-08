Selena Gomez twins with her little sister in Disney Princess mode at ‘Frozen 2’ premiere

So adorable! Selena Gomez surprised fans and guests attending the worldwide premiere of Frozen 2 on November 7 with the cutest moment of the evening. The Look at Her Now singer walked the red carpet in an incredible outfit inspired by Disney Princess gowns, but the best part is that she wasn’t on her own. Her little sister, six-year-old Gracie Teefey, was there holding her hand very tightly, showing pure admiration and... dressed in an exact replica of her big sis’ magic dress.

Both wearing long-sleeved flowing white dresses with a delicate blue floral print belonging to Marc Jacobs’ fall runway, they put the colorful- and cute - note to the event. Selena and Gracie topped their gowns with stunning glittery feathered capes, perfect to protect these ice princesses from the cold winter weather.

Selena and Gracie impressed on the Frozen 2 red carpet with their matching outfits

“Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now.. she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!,” wrote the Texan beauty on her social media along with the sweet images with her sister on the red carpet.

Selena was five years old when her parents divorced, and for her, it was hard to understand they could no longer be together. "I remember just being angry with my mom. I still feel really bad about that. Having me at 16 had to have been a big responsibility," she said in an interview with E! Online. Her mom, Mandy, married Brian Teefey in 2006, and they had a daughter together - Selena’s number one fan Gracie. "I’m obsessed with her and becoming a big sister,” Selena said when the little one was born to E! News. “I know I’ve had the responsibility to be a role model for girls but, when you have a little sister of your own, you kinda think, 'Okay, this is legit.'"