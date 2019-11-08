Discover the true owners of Maluma’s heart

Maluma may be livin' the single life (and loving it!), but his heart has never truly been single. No, in fact, Maluma baby is 100% taken...by his canines. The Medellín singer has been a dog dad since 2016 and his posts with his furry sons are as cute as can be!

On October 4, 2016, the 'Pretty Boy / Dirty Boy' introduced “his children,” Bonnie and Clyde, to social media, attracting more than 580,000 likes. Despite the travels, tours and busy lifestyle, his neverending soft spot for his four legged friends continues to grow.

Check out the cutest moments with Bonnie and Clyde in the video below!

Loading the player...

RELATED: Six of the cutest LatinX celebrity fur babies

The superstar has made it apparent on several occasions that he loves spending time in nature and adores all kinds of animals, calling himself an “animal lover” on social media. Maluma and model Natalia Barulich broke up last week to focus on themselves and their “careers so that [they can] continue to grow as artists and individuals." We can't help but wonder, though - who will get custody of their pup, Julieta!?