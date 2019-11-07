If Rosalía looks familiar in the video for her latest single – that’s because she channeled a certain icon. The Spanish songstress released the visuals for her single A Palé and instantly, fans pointed out her nod to Frida Kahlo. In the beginning of the video, the 26-year-old sings and slowly dances. On top of flashing her gold teeth and extravagate nails, Rosalía sports a unibrow, ala Frida. While she channels the legendary artist, the Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi singer remains true to her unique style. When the beat drops, the camera pans out and you can see the singer’s long white gown and sneakers combo.

©Youtube Rosalía channels Frida Kahlo with her iconic unibrow in the A Palé music video

In another scene, the Barcelona native is dressed like a factory worker as she moves through a conveyer belt. For the video’s big dance sequence, the VMA winner opts for a brown leather jumpsuit. Two things that remain constant throughout the dark video are the gold fronts and the uni-brow. Rosalía’s latest video comes on the one-year anniversary of her albumEl Mal Querer.

©Youtube The video comes one year after the release of her album El Mal Querern

A Palé, and the video’s theme is inspired by the shipping docks that the Aute Cuture singer grew up around on the outskirts of Barcelona. As for a live performance of the song, fans may get it sooner rather than later. Rosalía is set to take the stage during the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards. The breakout star is not only performing but is up for five of the nights biggest awards, including Album of the Year and Pop Song of the Year.