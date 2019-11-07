Motherhood is not an easy feat, and as any first time mother can tell you, holding that bundle of joy for the very first time is equivalent to falling in love all over again - in a much more magnified, powerful way. Gabrielle Union and her husband, worldwide basketball superstar Dwyane Wade, are no different to us regular folk. In honor of Kaavia James’ first birthday, the L.A.'s Finest star opened up about her fears, from holding her for the very first time, to living up to “some impossible standard of motherhood.” The couple shared several pictures and an adorable video on social media.

Supermom Gabrielle Union rocks a stunning figure and often seems to be ruling the motherhood game, but in her latest post she expressed her biggest fears as a first time mom: “Scared to hold you. Scared to burp you. Scared to reveal I have no clue what I'm doing. Scared to go to work. Scared to stay home. Scared when you sleep. Scared when you wake up. Scared I'm not living up to some impossible standard of motherhood. Scared I'd lose myself.” The post goes on to say how despite all of her insecurities, daughter Kaavia always smiles and looks up to her with a ‘gurl, you got this!' look on her face. And it was not until she let go of her insecurities that she relaxed into the world of motherhood and “into the peace of imperfection.”