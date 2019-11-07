A little over a month after her surprise breakup from rapper Travis Scott, socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner may just be giving herself another shot at love. It seems that romance is brewing between the youngest member of the Kardashian clan and Canadian rapper Drake. According to sources, the pair have been seeing a lot of each other since early October of this year.

©@kyliejenner GALLERY Kylie Jenner would be giving herself another chance at love, this time with Passionfruit rapper Drake

Kylie and Drake have been friends for a very long time. In fact, the Kardashian family made the very exclusive guest list for Drake's 33rd birthday party that took place at the end of October at the Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California.

During Drake's birthday celebration, Kylie Jenner seemed very excited to sing and dance to the rapper's songs and the two were seen to be close to each other throughout the night, which would attest to the great chemistry they seem to have.

©@champagnepapi GALLERY Drake has maintained a close friendship with Kylie, and it may be that their friendship has reached a new level

The truth is that thus far, neither has confirmed the relationship or clarified the rumors, and the only known information about the matter is that since her breakup with Stormi Webster's dad, Kylie has kept a close relationship with Drake, which may have included romantic escapades and generally seeing more of each other.