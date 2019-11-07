Since the arrival of baby Samuel, the newborn son she shares with Colombian soccer star James Rodriguez, Shannon de Lima has kept a low profile - apart from sharing a cute picture of Samu's cute tiny feet surrounded by heart emojis. However, due to the heavy criticism she has had to endure on social media since her partner announced the happy news, Marc Anthony's ex-wife has decided to send a strong message to anyone throwing shade at the decision of using a surrogate to welcome her second child.

©@shadelima Shannon de Lima broke her silence to defend herself against criticism

“You just write and judge," the Venezuelan beauty wrote on her post as a reply to one her followers' comments. "Like everybody here, without knowing absolutely anything about other people's lives, without knowing if your comments are hurtful, and without knowing the reasons or the truth. That's why the world is rotten," she said in her strong, blunt, message after being criticized for not carrying the child herself.

