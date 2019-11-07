A little over a month after her surprise breakup from rapper Travis Scott, socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner may just be giving herself another shot at love. It seems that romance is brewing between the youngest member of the Kardashian clan and Canadian rapper Drake. According to sources, the pair have been seeing a lot of each other since early October of this year.

VIEW GALLERY

Kylie Jenner would be giving herself another chance at love, this time with Passionfruit rapper Drake

Kylie and Drake have been friends for a very long time. In fact, the Kardashian family made the very exclusive guest list for Drake's 33rd birthday party that took place at the end of October at the Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California.

RELATED: Copy Kylie Jenner's billionaire beauty looks: 10 products you need in your life

During Drake's birthday celebration, Kylie Jenner seemed very excited to sing and dance to the rapper's songs and the two were seen to be close to each other throughout the night, which would attest to the great chemistry they seem to have.

VIEW GALLERY

Drake has maintained a close friendship with Kylie, and it may be that their friendship has reached a new level

The truth is that thus far, neither has confirmed the relationship or clarified the rumors, and the only known information about the matter is that since her breakup with Stormi Webster's dad, Kylie has kept a close relationship with Drake, which may have included romantic escapades and generally seeing more of each other.

RELATED: In his feelings: a look back at Drake's romantic history

Kylie's Loves

Kylie has had a short list of loves in her life, including the rapper Tyga, pianist Ramsey Lewis, Australian singer Cody Simpson and most recently Travis Scott, with whom she shares Stormi Webster, who is just one years old.

VIEW GALLERY

The youngest Jenner broke up with Travis Scott last October 2019

In March 2019, indications that a rift existed between Travis and Kylie started to emerge and although the reason for that has yet to be confirmed, both decided to take a break from their relationship.