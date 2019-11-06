Maluma shares a cheeky message he received following the news of his breakup

Maluma is on the market again and looking for new "opportunties." While in New York City filming his scences for his major film debut in Jennifer Lopez's latest film Marry Me, co-staring Owen Wilson, the Colombian-born singer took some time to stop by famed Big Apple eatery TAO Downtown to chow down on some delicious Asian specialities. Maluma not only left with a satisified tummy from all the decadent grub, but he also got a very cheeky fortune from the infamous TAO Fortune Cookie.

Maluma was enjoying some down time at TAO in New York while shooting Marry Me

In a picture that the Mala Mía singer shared on social media with his 47 million followers, Maluma posed with the fortune laid out across his forehead. The fortune cookie, which came with a dessert platter signature to TAO, said "There are temptations and opportunities waiting for you tonight." This message comes at an interesting time in the singer's life as he recently separated from his girlfriend Natalia Barulich.

Maluma stopped in New York City to film scenes for his character Bastian, who is JLo's character's fiancé that leaves her at the altar before she goes off and finds Owen Wilson's character and marries him instead. The film is slated for theatrical release in January 2020.