Gabrielle Union talks motherhood insecurities while still enjoying the process

Motherhood is not an easy feat, and as any first time mother can tell you, holding that bundle of joy for the very first time is equivalent to falling in love all over again - in a much more magnified, powerful way. Gabrielle Union and her husband, worldwide basketball superstar Dwyane Wade, are no different to us regular folk. In honor of Kaavia James’ first birthday, the L.A.'s Finest star opened up about her fears, from holding her for the very first time, to living up to “some impossible standard of motherhood.” The couple shared several pictures and an adorable video on social media.



Loading the player...

RELATED: Gabrielle Union reveals struggle with infertility: 'I've had eight or nine miscarriages'

Supermom Gabrielle Union rocks a stunning figure and often seems to be ruling the motherhood game, but in her latest post she expressed her biggest fears as a first time mom: “Scared to hold you. Scared to burp you. Scared to reveal I have no clue what I'm doing. Scared to go to work. Scared to stay home. Scared when you sleep. Scared when you wake up. Scared I'm not living up to some impossible standard of motherhood. Scared I'd lose myself.” The post goes on to say how despite all of her insecurities, daughter Kaavia always smiles and looks up to her with a ‘gurl, you got this!' look on her face. And it was not until she let go of her insecurities that she relaxed into the world of motherhood and “into the peace of imperfection.”

DON'T MISS: Gabrielle Union says D-Wade has been on a hilarious journey since NBA retirement

Kaavia, though just one year old, has already overshadowed her famous parents' last names and become an icon of her own: Shady Baby. In March 2019 Gabrielle and Dwyane trademarked her name and the nickname, which honors their daughter's hilarious facial expressions. Her social media account boasts over 970k followers despite her following only 23 people. Talk about an impressive followers-to-following ratio!!

Of course, part of her success at her tiny age goes to Gabrielle and D-Wade who always seem to find the perfect caption to their daughter’s adorable pics. The little star’s page is guaranteed to brighten up the worst of your days, whether it is her 'are you kidding me' faces, her pouty looks or her most adorable moments with mom and dad. Little influencer in the making!