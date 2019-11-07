Selena Gomez and more A-list celebs are the new members of Michelle Obama’s squad

Selena Gomez has joined a star-studded squad! The Look At Her Now singer has teamed up with Michelle Obama for an initiative that encourages people to get out and vote. The former First Lady of the United States announced the new project, When We All Vote, with the help of her friends. “With less than a year to the 2020 elections, it's time to start thinking about your #VotingSquad. I’ve got mine: Shonda. Liza. Selena. Tom. Lin-Manuel. Tracee. Faith. Kerry. Chris. Janelle. Megan. Rita. Join us at whenweallvote.org and learn how you can get involved. @whenweallvote.”

Next to the special message was a video of Michelle and her famous friends explaining the cause. “Last year we went big, millions of new voters made their voices heard for the first time. Now, the stakes are even higher. That’s why I’ve been reaching out to some friends to expand my voting squad for the year ahead.”

In the video, Selena joins Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tracee Ellis Ross and more celebs as they encourage folks to actively work to get the people around them registered to vote.

We All Vote is the nonpartisan organization that encourages voter participation ahead of the 2020 presidential election. “We’re shaping the promise of our democracy through voter registration and participation. Because #WhenWeAllVote, we can change the world.”

Although the Wolves singer hasn’t backed a candidate, Selena has been outspoken about the current climate and issues from gun violence to the border crisis that have had an effect on her. In June, Selena took to her social media to speak out against the immigration camps.

The pop star has been vocal about the political climate in the past

“Kids in cages! Sleeping on concrete floors with aluminum blankets! No access to simple dignities! How is this still happening,” she wrote in the passionate post. “It’s absolutely inhumane to treat anyone like this let alone children. I can’t even imagine what they are going through. We need to get this to finally stop! Don’t stay silent on this human rights issue.”