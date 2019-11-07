Lady Gaga admits she and Bradley Cooper wanted fans to think they were in love

Lady Gaga had us all duped! In a recent interview with Elle Magazine, the Mother Monster admitted that the love and crazy chemistry that we all witnessed between her and Bradley Cooper during their Oscar performance and throughout the entire journey of their hit movie A Star is Born was all a very calculated performance on behalf of the two actors. Their performance on-stage sent the world buzzing about a possible romance, with fans everywhere noting how they would make a great couple due to their shared chemistry.

Lady Gaga showed audiences everywhere that not only could she sing and write, but that she has the acting chops as well

She shares, “Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly. I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love.”

The Academy-Award winner continued, “And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on.”

Lady Gaga revealed that they had worked on mapping out then performance “for days.” The Bad Romance singer said, “We mapped the whole thing out—it was orchestrated as a performance. In truth, when we talked about it, we went, ‘Well, I guess we did a good job!’”