Jennifer Lopez and Shakira aren’t the only ones headlining sports events — T-Swift is next!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira almost reached Jennifer Aniston’s status of breaking the internet when they announced they will co-headline Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Now, Taylor Swift has joined the sports entertainment world by announcing she, too, will partake in one of the biggest sporting events in the United States: the Capital One JamFest.

The Capital One JamFest will be held in Atlanta, Georgia as part of the 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival and marks the only time - so far - that the Lover fans will get to see their idol outside of Lover Fest (which by the way is already sold out).

Taylor Swift has been open about her personal struggles since her mom’s cancer diagnosis and explained she will not be doing a Lover tour in order to spend time with her beloved mom, but fans are able to keep in touch with the mega hit-maker via social media.

The cat lover is currently living her best life while in Tokyo, “the land of cat cafés and eternal cuteness.” While on her trip, she has blessed the internet with pictures of herself and two adorable kitties (“Ya could I get these to go?” she wrote), spent time with fans showing some true Taylor-like love and she totally slayed in a glittery black outfit. She gave thanks to moms around the world as well: “S/O to all the moms whose adult daughters ask them to take a pic in a hotel hallway bc they’re feeling their outfit - you’re the real mvps.”

Now, Taylor is not a frequent social media poster; she keeps her posts to a minimum and everything that gets published has her fans going wild looking for the meaning behind them. Her recent caption: “Earring said SMILE but I stay smirking.” T - Does that mean there’s a song coming called SMILE?!

Since her arrival in Tokyo, the ME! Singer has been posting on social media a lot more often than usual. We are not sure if it’s because a new Tokyo-inspired album is in the works, or if she is just having THAT much of a good time. Taylor, we won’t Shake It Off. Instead we’ll stay tuned for more updates, cat pics and your perfect outfit looks.