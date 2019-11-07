Shirtless Marc Anthony shows off impressive tattoo collection – and David Beckham is impressed

Marc Anthony put his body and ink on display! The 51-year-old musician caught some sun rays in between stops on his OPUS Tour and proved that he is still easy on the eyes. “Enjoying a day of rest before the Canada leg of my #OPUStour.” In the photo, the Vivir Mi Vida singer poses shirtless for the camera, putting the majority of his tattoos on display.

The photo, which drew over 200,000 likes, caught the eye of another famous tatted up father. David Beckham took to the comments to show his appreciation to the star. “Looking good brother @marcanthony,” wrote the soccer star, who turns heads with his impressive collection of ink.

There’s no telling how many tattoos the Parecen Viernes singer has covering his body. However, Marc is never shy about letting them show. On stage, the Puerto Rican superstar always wears the top buttons of his shirt undone, revealing a series of chest pieces that include various words.

When the shirt comes off, and the singer bares his arms, fans can see both of his extended sleeves on each arm. While the meaning behind his tattoos have remained close to the star’s heart, fans have taken note of some of his more prominent ink throughout the years.

On his left finger, the father-of-five has a ring – which he got after his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Shortly after the pair split, the Dímelo crooner replaced JLo’s name with a Statue of Liberty, which was said to be in honor of his then love Shannon de Lima.

The 51-year-old singer often puts his ink on display

Marc’s other tattoos include a series of crosses on his neck, the phrase Padre Nuestro, a bow and arrow and Jesus’ face. One of the most special tattoos is his first son Cristian’s date of birth (2-5-01) with a baby footprint accompanying it. The exact number of the singer’s tattoos are unknown, but we’re sure there is plenty more to add to his collection.